Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,204,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 1,367,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Milacron stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 624,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,071. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Milacron has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. Milacron’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milacron will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $81,435.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milacron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Milacron by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Milacron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Milacron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Milacron by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

