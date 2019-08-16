Michael J. Ferrantino Sells 4,024 Shares of LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $37,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325. LGL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of LGL Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

