MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report sales of $227.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.22 million to $233.01 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $282.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $952.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $947.46 million to $963.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $940.16 million, with estimates ranging from $915.90 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. 450,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

