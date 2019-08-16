Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.47 Million

Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to announce $28.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.24 million to $28.70 million. Metropolitan Bank reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full-year sales of $107.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.86 million to $107.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.81 million, with estimates ranging from $128.92 million to $134.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Metropolitan Bank.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

MCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 2,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,360. The firm has a market cap of $327.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

