Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRU. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.75.

Shares of MRU traded up C$0.25 on Thursday, hitting C$54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,653. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$39.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.67.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

