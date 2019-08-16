Metadium Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Metadium has a total market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $243,201.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00266158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.01313558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00094745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bytex, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

