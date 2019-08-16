MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $4.98 million and $546,099.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00265097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.01304899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00094605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

