M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SAA opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.35. The company has a market cap of $210.56 million and a P/E ratio of 25.38. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 84,068 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66), for a total value of £300,122.76 ($392,163.54). Also, insider Mickey Kalifa purchased 27,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

