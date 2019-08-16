MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Increased by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 141,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 409,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 286,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 124,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.