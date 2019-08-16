Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given “Average” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading on Thursday. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,638. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,998,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

