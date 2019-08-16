Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of MMX remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,350,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,998,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

