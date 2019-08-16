Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Chairman Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Chairman Joseph Wm Foran purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matador Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 8,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.30. 68,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after buying an additional 3,268,293 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,808,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 786,687 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.