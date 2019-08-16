Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $371,535.60 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Yongsam Lee sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $371,535.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yongsam Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Yongsam Lee sold 4,981 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $765,181.22.

On Friday, July 12th, Yongsam Lee sold 5,989 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $909,309.87.

On Monday, July 15th, Yongsam Lee sold 12,500 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $37,410.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,371 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $345,928.90.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,728 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $398,233.44.

On Thursday, June 20th, Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,324,531.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $151.25. 179,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

