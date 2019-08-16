Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $371,535.60 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Yongsam Lee sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $371,535.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yongsam Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Yongsam Lee sold 4,981 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $765,181.22.
- On Friday, July 12th, Yongsam Lee sold 5,989 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $909,309.87.
- On Monday, July 15th, Yongsam Lee sold 12,500 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00.
- On Thursday, June 27th, Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $37,410.00.
- On Monday, June 24th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,371 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $345,928.90.
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,728 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $398,233.44.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,324,531.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $151.25. 179,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
