Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $649.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.53 million and the lowest is $646.90 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $665.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 6,207,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,307,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,084.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,375,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,705,000 after purchasing an additional 533,146 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the period.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.