Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $74,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after acquiring an additional 55,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.37.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.32. 18,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.07. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $252.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

