Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Update

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,184,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 4,868,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.69. 280,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,926,000 after purchasing an additional 964,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,675,000 after acquiring an additional 410,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

