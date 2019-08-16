MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 187.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,036,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MarketAxess by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,891,000 after acquiring an additional 107,796 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 455,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $365.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 0.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $373.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Barclays increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.20.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

