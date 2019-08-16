Mark Stolper Sells 20,703 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $313,650.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RadNet by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.