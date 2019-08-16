MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,853,200 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 1,764,600 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

HZO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 160,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,482. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $400.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 617,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 125,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

