Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE MANU opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.43 million, a P/E ratio of 122.64, a PEG ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.63. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 1,654.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Manchester United by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Article: Index Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.