MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

MMYT opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

