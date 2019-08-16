Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of MAGS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

