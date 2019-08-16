Lunes (LUNES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $18,155.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00266358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.01298111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunes’ official website is lunes.io

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

