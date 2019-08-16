LRM Coin (LRM) 1-Day Volume Hits $32.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, LRM Coin has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. LRM Coin has a market cap of $7,788.00 and $32.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Graviex and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00266408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01304180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000425 BTC.

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin . LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Escodex, CryptoBridge, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

