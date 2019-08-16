LoyalCoin (LYL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $10.39. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $243,247.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00265226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.01301436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00094854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000443 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

