Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,316,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,501,000 after buying an additional 131,629 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Copart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Copart by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $74.55 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

