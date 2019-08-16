Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet cut Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,673. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.