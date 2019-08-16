Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Malibu Boats and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.