Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 689.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 326,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 118,522 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,615,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $955.59 million, a P/E ratio of 144.41, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.98. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $117,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $266,014.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,807.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,541. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.