Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 45,600 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Otter Tail by 5.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 17.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Otter Tail by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group set a $60.00 target price on Otter Tail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

