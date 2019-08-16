LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce $315.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.77 million and the lowest is $314.99 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $309.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

LOGM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,255,229.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. 3,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

