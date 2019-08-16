Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,590.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.