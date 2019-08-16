LogicBio Therapeutics’ (LOGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOGC. ValuEngine raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

