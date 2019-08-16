Locus Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $156,249.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00267281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.53 or 0.01320580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00094933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,180,591 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain

Locus Chain Token Trading

Locus Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

