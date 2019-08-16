Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.75.

L stock traded up C$0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching C$71.94. 248,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.23. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$50.22 and a 52-week high of C$72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion and a PE ratio of 33.24.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.91, for a total value of C$1,515,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,018.32. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 19,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.88, for a total value of C$1,365,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,033.92. Insiders sold 91,266 shares of company stock worth $6,404,703 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

