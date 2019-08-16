LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.17.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $459,160 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 1,744.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

