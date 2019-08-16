LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $3,339.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,593,636 tokens. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io

The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

