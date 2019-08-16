Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results were negatively impacted by continued investment in Starz. While revenues increased on a year-over-year basis, the company posted a loss due to higher expenses. Nevertheless, ARPU improved sequentially, driven by an increase in MVPD ARPU and OTT subscriber mix. The company is expected to benefit from increased premium programming and Starz subscriber growth, going forward. Availability of Starz on Hulu, in addition to DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Sling, is a key catalyst. Further, investments in esports and mobile gaming are expected to diversify the company’s revenue sources in the long haul. However, continued investment in Starz is expected to hurt profitability and keep margins under pressure in the near term. Shares have significantly underperformed on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGF.A. Argus cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Imperial Capital cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

