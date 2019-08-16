Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Insider Brian M. Culley Purchases 10,000 Shares

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) insider Brian M. Culley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.99. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

