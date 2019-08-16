Lindsell Train Ltd Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,424 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 13.1% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of Paypal worth $772,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Paypal by 127.0% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 400.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.63. 3,045,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,194. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

