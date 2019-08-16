Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Earnings Results

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%. Limbach updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.17. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Limbach alerts:

In other news, insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 545,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,801,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,104,547 shares of company stock worth $11,244,790 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.