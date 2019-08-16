Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $165.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sunil Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,936.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,812.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,600 shares of company stock worth $955,507. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.