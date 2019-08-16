Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 430,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 18.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

