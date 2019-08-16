Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. B. Riley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 9,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after purchasing an additional 783,423 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,589,000 after purchasing an additional 511,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,138,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

