Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

