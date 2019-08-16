Lekoil (LON:LEK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Shares of Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $3.85. Lekoil shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 6,121,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

