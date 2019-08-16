LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LGGNY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,734. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

