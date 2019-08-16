Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,823,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 3,003,900 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

LEE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 245,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,469. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director William E. Mayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,035.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 146,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 229,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

