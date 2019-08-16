Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,199 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $93.14. 151,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,953. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,172.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,490,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,314,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,689,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

