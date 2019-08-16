Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after buying an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $103,473,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,199,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,053,000 after buying an additional 507,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8,888.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 404,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 399,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 102,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $933,367.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,733 shares in the company, valued at $832,302.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

